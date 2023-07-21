Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

A former Republican legislative candidate has been charged for his role in the US Capitol riot

FILE - Rioters supporting President Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier at the...
FILE - Rioters supporting President Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington, on Jan. 6, 2021.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A former Republican legislative candidate who traveled to Washington for former President Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally was arrested Friday and charged with federal crimes for his role in the U.S. Capitol riot, officials said.

Matthew Brackley, 39, of Waldoboro, Maine, entered the the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and asked for the location of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office before shouting, “Let’s go,” according to prosecutors.

He was arrested on felony charges including assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers and civil disorder, along with several misdemeanors. He made his initial court appearance on Friday.

It was not clear if Brackley had a lawyer, and he did not immediately respond to an email request for comment.

Brackley tried unsuccessfully to unseat Democratic state Sen. Eloise Vitelli of Arrowsic last year. His campaign website described him as a Maine Maritime Academy graduate whose approach would be to have “respectful, thoughtful conversations on the issues.”

At the Capitol, prosecutors said, Brackley led a group that pushed through police officers several times before ultimately being dispersed by chemical spray and exiting.

More than 1,000 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the Jan. 6 attack.

Approximately 100 of them have been convicted by juries or judges after trials, and more than 600 have pleaded guilty.

Over 570 riot defendants have been sentenced, with more than half receiving prison terms ranging from three days to 18 years.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eclectic Police Department is mourning the death of Cpl. Desmond Bailey.
Alabama police officer whose unit helped capture Saddam Hussein dies
On June 20, 2023, Gov. Kay Ivey signed the bill to gradually cut the state’s grocery sales tax...
Governor signs bill to cut Alabama’s grocery tax
Montgomery man killed in single-vehicle crash on I-85
Many are wondering what could be next in the Carlee Russell missing persons case.
Former U.S. Attorney gives insight into what could be next in Carlee Russell case
Marty Decole Wagner
Alabama Education Department employee fired after child sex abuse indictment

Latest News

FILE - A North Slope Borough search and rescue team in a helicopter found debris matching the...
Helicopter crashes into remote Alaska lake, no survivors found, officials say
An Alabama Senate committee discusses a proposal to draw new congressional district lines on...
Alabama lawmakers refuse to create 2nd majority-Black congressional district
FILE - FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies before the House Appropriations subcommittee...
FBI wrongly searched for US senator and state senator in Section 702 spy data, court says
The Alabama Legislature has approved a new, court-ordered congressional districts map that...
Lawmakers react to Alabama’s newly approved congressional map
This photo released by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation on Wednesday, July 19,...
Man who ambushed Fargo officers likely had bigger and bloodier attack in mind, attorney general says