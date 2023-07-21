Advertise
Lawmakers react to Alabama’s newly approved congressional map

The Alabama Legislature has approved a new, court-ordered congressional districts map that fails to provide for a second Black-majority district.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Reaction is coming in after the Alabama Legislature approved a new, court-ordered congressional map that failed to create a second majority-Black congressional district. The map, passed out of a special session Friday, is expected to be signed by Gov. Kay Ivey.

Following passage, reaction is starting to come in from both sides.

