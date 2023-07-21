Montgomery selected as 2023 Great American Defense Community

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery has been recognized as one of five communities in the nation to receive the title of 2023 Great American Defense Community.

“What made their application rise above the rest was the commitment to education and really how the entire region has embraced and committed to improving education,” said Tom Ford, vice president of the Association of Defense Communities.

Home to Maxwell-Gunter Air Force Base and the 187th Fighter Wing Air National Guard, the city was awarded this recognition for its dedication to improving life for members of the military in all sectors, including quality of life and education.

“These bonds are key to developing future leaders, effective teams, healthy families and forging these lasting relationships that retain our high-quality airmen and their families,” said Brig. Gen. Clay Freeman, commandant of the Air War College.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed said receiving the recognition is impactful to the future of Montgomery and the River Region.

“When you have a designation like this, it’s something that sticks with you for a long time,” said Reed.

This is the first time the capital city has won this distinction.

Montgomery’s recognition is expected to create a ripple effect for all neighboring communities like Wetumpka, Pike Road, Prattville and Millbrook.

“Not only is the future bright in Montgomery, Alabama. The future is bright in Pike Road, in Wetumpka, in Millbrook and in Prattville,” said Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis

The mayors from the neighboring communities say they believe working with the military installation in Montgomery is what helps service members choose the River Region as their home, with Pike Road Mayor Gordon Stone saying they have “the privilege to be a part of that narrative” that shapes the future of the next generation.

“At 10,000 feet, we’re all one, and we all work together,” said Millbrook Mayor Michael Gay.

