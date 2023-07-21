Advertise
Panthers first-round pick QB Bryce Young signs 4-year rookie deal

The deal is worth $37.96M and is fully guaranteed including a $24.6M signing bonus.
Panthers quarterback Bryce Young signed a four-year contract Friday. (AP File Photo/Chris...
Panthers quarterback Bryce Young signed a four-year contract Friday. (AP File Photo/Chris Carlson)(Chris Carlson | AP)
By Harrington Gardiner Jr.
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In preparation for the 2023 NFL season, the Carolina Panthers have locked up their franchise quarterback for the next four seasons.

The team agreed to terms with No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young on a four-year deal.

The deal is worth $37.96 million and is fully guaranteed, including a $24.6M signing bonus, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

During his two years as a starter at Alabama, Young put up impressive numbers, throwing for 8,200 yards and 79 touchdowns in 27 games. He earned the Heisman Trophy and appeared in a College Football Playoff Championship game.

This past spring, the Panthers sent wide receiver DJ Moore and a plethora of picks to Chicago to secure the No. 1 spot in the NFL draft and select the Alabama standout.

Training camp for the Panthers starts in Spartanburg, S.C., next week.

