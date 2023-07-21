Pike Road native joins SEC Media Days among Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSFA) - The final day of this year’s SEC Media Days brought Ole Miss, South Carolina and Tennessee to the podium. Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin brought along sophomore running back Quinshon Judkins.

Judkins hails as the reigning SEC freshman of the year and is a native of Pike Road. Judkins said it was a neat experience to be at Media Days where each team normally brings three of its best players.

“Definitely awesome to be representing my university, my teammates and my coaches, so I’m just really happy to be here,” Judkins said.

After rushing for over 1,500 yards and scoring 16 touchdowns a season ago, Lane Kiffin is looking at Judkins to eclipse his rookie campaign in Oxford.

“The way that we were able to throw the ball, the old lineman we had, the coaches put us in the best situation to reduce, and think that’s what helped me have a really great season,” he said.

Judkins also expressed excitement about being in Kiffin’s offense. He said it allows him to show off all of his talents. Among other things he was asked about, Judkins answered questions on how he plans to improve this season, as well as if he’s looking forward to traveling to play at Auburn this year, having grown up under an hour away from the Plains.

“I think we’ll be able to reduce more and just have a better team chemistry and a better season,” Judkins said.

Ole Miss hosted Mercer to open the 2023 season.

South Carolina also spoke Thursday. The Gamecocks came off an 8-5 season, ending the regular season with back-to-back huge wins over Tennessee and Clemson.

Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel and company will travel to Tuscaloosa this October for the Third Saturday in October rivalry game. Tennessee snapped a lengthy losing streak to Alabama last year, tearing down the goal posts in Knoxville afterward. Heupel said he has respect for Alabama and coming into the Capstone this fall.

“Great alabama team. Hostile, tough environment. They’re one of the great programs. Difficult test, absolutely,” Heupel said.

