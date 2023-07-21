Showers and storms will provide some heat relief

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Brutal and dangerous heat and humidity will dominate the forecast for one more day across all of Central and South Alabama. High temperatures will again soar into the upper 90s with a mix of sun and clouds.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for much of Central Alabama today. (WSFA 12 News)

As a result of excessively humidity, the heat index will peak in the 106 to 112 range this afternoon. Many counties have seen their Heat Advisory upgraded to a much less common Excessive Heat Warning by the National Weather Service. It will be vital to practice heat safety if you plan on being outdoors today.

The rain chance today is a little higher than yesterday up around 20-30% this afternoon. Many will stay dry through dinnertime, though, with coverage of rain and thunderstorms rising quite a bit through the evening and into tonight.

Rain and storms are likely this evening. (WSFA 12 News)

Any storms we see today and tonight could be strong to severe. The main threats will be heavy rain, lightning and strong to damaging winds. Some hail will also be possible in the most intense storm cores.

Temperatures will drop back into the lower 90s for the weekend courtesy of even more showers and storms. The chance of rain will be higher tomorrow up around 60%. Sunday’s rain chance is much lower around 30%. It’s not going to rain all weekend long as periods of dry weather are likely for everyone -- even tomorrow.

Some storms are likely Saturday, with a lower chance on Sunday. (WSFA 12 News)

Any storms tomorrow could again be strong to severe with gusty to damaging winds, heavy rain and plenty of lightning. Still, we would not cancel any plans at this point. Just be aware that storms are going to be around this evening and tomorrow.

A return to dry weather with plentiful sunshine is expected as next week moves along. There is really no rain or storm chance next week as it looks now. We have rain chances below 20% Monday through Friday thanks to a quiet weather pattern.

The humidity will relax a bit this weekend into next week. (WSFA 12 News)

High temperatures will head back up next week thanks to the sunshine and dry weather. Most of the week will feature highs in the middle 90s -- just above normal for late July. Fortunately the humidity will be just low enough to keep heat indices near 100 degrees at worst.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.