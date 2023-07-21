Shuckers take slugfest over Biscuits, 9-7

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It was a back-and-forth affair, but the Biloxi Shuckers (43-44) got the last laugh over the Biscuits (44-42) after scoring four unanswered runs in the top of the ninth to seal a 9-7 defeat on Thursday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

The Biscuits once again found themselves in an early deficit when Logan Workman surrendered a two-run blast to Noah Campbell in the first inning. Despite the home run, Workman settled down and retired the next two batters to keep the score at 2-0.

Montgomery found the plate in the third inning when Ronny Simon advanced on a fielding error by second baseman Isaac Collins. In the next inning, Diego Infante launched his 11th home run of the year to the batter’s eye behind center field, tying the game at 2-2.

Workman dominated from the mound after the first inning, matching a season-high with six strikeouts and allowing only one hit over the next 4.1 innings pitched. Jeff Belge entered the game in the sixth inning and continued the scoreless streak.

Both teams traded runs in the seventh inning with Nick Kahle getting the RBI-single for Biloxi and Johan Lopez firing an RBI-double into center field for the Biscuits. It was Lopez’s first Double-A hit since September 11, 2022 against the Rocket City Trash Pandas.

The exchange was followed by a 361 ft. two-run homer from Wes Clarke in the top of the eighth inning and gave the Shuckers a crucial 5-3 advantage. The Biscuits put together a strong response with four runs in the bottom-frame to take a 7-5 lead into the final inning.

Infante reached on a fielding error that allowed Junior Caminero to score, and Evan Edwards recorded a bases-loaded single to tie the game. Lopez followed with an RBI-fielder’s choice and Heriberto Hernandez scored on a groundout by Tristan Peters.

With two runners on base and one out, Tyler Black fired a grounder down the right field line for a two-run triple to tie the game. Jackson Chourio and Campbell put together back-to-back RBI-singles to put the Biscuits on the ropes, taking a 9-7 lead into the bottom of the ninth.

With a runner on third and two outs in the final frame, Infante sent a crucial RBI-single into left field and sent the winning run to the plate. However, Hernandez would ground out to Freddy Zamora at shortstop to close out the ballgame.

Cam Robinson (1-1) earned the win for the Shuckers while Nelson Alvarez (4-3) took the loss after allowing five earned runs on five hits. Biloxi also finished the game with five errors, which is the most by an opponent this season.

The Biscuits and Shuckers will return on Friday, July 21 with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 PM. The game will feature a Big Mo Bobblehead Giveaway and a pitching matchup of Mason Montgomery (2-2) for the Biscuits against Carlos F. Rodriguez (5-3) for Biloxi.

The rest of the homestand will include a Kimchi Night presented by Pulmuone & MAX Fireworks; and a Lil’ Crumbs Christmas in July Ornament Giveaway along with MAX Fireworks on Sunday, July 23.

