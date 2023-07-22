Advertise
1 dead, 2 arrested in Friday morning Montgomery shooting

A murder investigation is underway after a man was shot Friday morning before later dying from...
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A murder investigation is underway after a man was shot Friday morning before later dying from his injuries at an area hospital, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Police and fire medics responded to the 6100 block of Eric Lane around 10 a.m. on reports of a person having been shot. On scene, they found the victim, Craig Adair, 41, of Montgomery, in life-threatening condition. Adair was transported for medical treatment but did not survive.

MPD said it had the first suspect in custody within an hour. That suspect, Kendrick Moorer, 28, of Montgomery, is charged with capital murder.

Police say they quickly identified a 16-year-old male also from Montgomery as the second suspect and took him into custody. The juvenile is also charged with capital murder.

The Montgomery Police Department has arrested and charged Kendrick Moorer with capital murder.

Both Moorer and the juvenile are being held without bond at the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

An investigation is ongoing. No motive in the case has been released.

