Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

13 children, 3 adults injured in crash between day care van and SUV

All of the occupants in both vehicles were wearing seat belts or were secured in car seats.
All of the occupants in both vehicles were wearing seat belts or were secured in car seats.(Indianapolis Fire Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 3:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An SUV collided with a day care van Friday around 3 p.m. on the far east side of Indianapolis, sending 13 children and three adults to hospitals with minor injuries, the city fire department said.

The SUV was attempting a left turn into a parking lot when it struck the van from Bright Minds Academy that was making rounds to drop children off, the Indianapolis Fire Department said. The ages of the children ranged from 10 months to 9 years.

Two women in the van and a man in the SUV, along with the 13 children, were transported to three hospitals in good condition with no serious injuries, the department said. All of the occupants in both vehicles were wearing seat belts or were secured in car seats, it said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police arrest and charge Kendrick Moorer with capital murder.
1 dead, 1 arrested in deadly Friday morning Montgomery shooting
On June 20, 2023, Gov. Kay Ivey signed the bill to gradually cut the state’s grocery sales tax...
Governor signs bill to cut Alabama’s grocery tax
An Alabama Senate committee discusses a proposal to draw new congressional district lines on...
Alabama lawmakers refuse to create 2nd majority-Black congressional district
Neighbor discusses Carlee Russell case
Carlee Russell neighbors speaking out
Eclectic Police Department is mourning the death of Cpl. Desmond Bailey.
Alabama police officer whose unit helped capture Saddam Hussein dies

Latest News

Gilgo Beach murders: Search warrant turns up more info
Ash Fork, Arizona firefighter Karson Nutter is accused of setting various fires and wildfires...
Firefighter arrested for arson following multiple fires in Arizona
DNA helps solve 4-decade-old cold case
FILE - The last time a Mega Millions player hit the top prize was April 18.
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $820 million with possible cash payout of $422 million