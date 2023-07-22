First Alert: Temperatures on the rise again next week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Widely scattered showers and storms have been the big story for Saturday. The increased clouds and rain activity has kept temperatures down throughout our day, only warming into the upper 80s to lower 90s, which is a nice break from the extreme heat and humidity we contended with this past week.

A few showers and storms will linger through this evening and into tonight. Lows will hover in the 70s under a cloudy sky.

Rain chances are a bit more isolated in nature Sunday. Expect mostly to partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs warming into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Winds will be light out of the northwest.

Highest chance to see a shower or storm Sunday will be from sunrise through the early evening hours. Like Saturday, it will not be a washout, with plenty of cities and towns remaining dry.

Rain and storm activity will diminish by Sunday evening and a quiet night is expected with mostly clear skies and lows in the 60s and 70s.

After the increased rain activity and slightly cooler temperatures this weekend, the week ahead will feature a much drier, sunnier and warmer forecast for the last work week in July.

Monday and Tuesday both look dry with mostly sunny skies. Highs to start the week will warm into the lower to middle 90s with north winds around 5 mph. The humid factor will also remain in check, meaning no excessive feeling heat is expected this week.

Lows to start the week will also remain a bit more crisp, in the upper 60s to lower 70s both Monday and Tuesday night with mostly clear skies and light to calm winds.

The temperature readings start to rise as we move into mid-to-late week. As Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will all feature afternoon highs in the upper 90s. Each day will also feature a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight lows will also rise back into the middle to lower 70s.

As for rain chances, there will be a slight rise in moisture values late week, that means we will see the chance for pop-up to very isolated rain and storms each afternoon Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Fairly typical of what we see this time of the year.

Even with the slight rise in humidity late this upcoming week, heat index values are not likely to rise past 105 degrees, meaning heat alerts, at least as of this typing, are not expected as we move through the last few days of July. That means it will be hot, just not excessively humid.

