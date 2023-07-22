Montgomery residents frustrated with trash pickup delays

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery’s sanitation department has been faced with challenges that have caused delays in debris pickup, creating frustration for residents.

Montgomery Public Works Director Chris Conway said lack of equipment and manpower have caused the trash pickup schedules to fall behind, adding many debris piles exceed the requirements of 4 feet in length and 8 inches in diameter.

“We also do have more routes than manpower would allow if we even had those trucks,” Conway said.

“The sanitation department has promised that they would pick it up, and they have yet to perform,” said Don Harris, an east Montgomery resident.

Harris and his neighbors on Merritt Court have had the same debris piles sitting on the curb for at least a month.

Harris said the garbage has been picked up on time, but he has been seeing the same pile of trash every day.

Conway said sanitation workers have recently tried to go down Harris’ street to pick up the debris, but they were blocked.

“There were vehicles blocking that particular area, and we were unable to access that,” Conway said.

Harris called Conway’s reasons “excuses” that do not justify why residents have waited weeks to get debris cleared out of their neighborhood.

Anyone with large amounts of debris can drop it off at one of 12 Montgomery drop-off locations every first and third Saturday from 7 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. The Smiley Court location is open five days a week.

