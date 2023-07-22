Advertise
Montgomery Whitewater expecting another busy weekend

Montgomery Whitewater Park
Montgomery Whitewater Park(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Rosanna Smith
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - People from Alabama and across the country have been checking out the new Montgomery Whitewater rafting park.

It’s been two weeks since the park opened. Hepp says people of all skill levels have been coming to get in on the action since the grand opening.

“The sky’s kind of the limit at this point,” said Montgomery Whitewater CEO Dave Hepp. “The ones who’ve done it before, they love it. We knew that going in. The ones who have not been here before are pretty shocked and excited about how fun it is,” said Hepp.

Last weekend, they welcomed more than 400 rafters. This weekend, they are gearing up for another big crowd, with close to 180 already booked.

“It definitely bodes well for our future and how we’ve been received. The key is people got to come out here and check it out,” said Hepp.

Hepp said they are seeing more and more groups take advantage of the rafting and kayaking during the week. He gave an example of a camp from Auburn with about 60 kids that came in Monday morning.

“It’s the ability of hosting groups, getting camps out here and clubs started,” he said.

Montgomery Whitewater has already brought in international athletes to take on its competition course. Hepp said there are plans in the works for them to return.

“They’ve been talking to use about when they can come back and host training camps. We’ve been in touch with three different teams,” he said. “The Canadians hit me up last night, they want to a warmer place to come train this winter.”

Montgomery Whitewater added something new for kids this week. There is now flatwater kayaking and stand up paddleboarding for children ages 6 and up.

