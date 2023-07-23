Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father

FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.(None)
By 16 News Now and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU/Gray News) - A 5-year-old boy is dead after being accidentally run over by their father Saturday night in South Bend, Indiana, WNDU reports.

Police responded to a report of a child not breathing around 10:30 p.m.

Residents and witnesses at the Castle Point Apartments initially believed the father turned a gun on his child. Upon further investigation, it was determined that the father accidentally ran over the child in the parking lot of the complex playground.

The boy was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A murder investigation is underway after a man was shot Friday morning before later dying from...
1 dead, 2 arrested in Friday morning Montgomery shooting
Residents have came outside to the same debris piles everyday for over a month.
Montgomery residents frustrated with trash pickup delays
An Alabama Senate committee discusses a proposal to draw new congressional district lines on...
Alabama lawmakers refuse to create 2nd majority-Black congressional district
Cpl. Desmond Bailey joined the Prattville Police Department in 2018. He moved to the Eclectic...
Alabama officer fondly remembered following sudden death
The Alabama Legislature has approved a new, court-ordered congressional districts map that...
Lawmakers react to Alabama’s newly approved congressional map

Latest News

FILE - Yardley Makefield Marine Rescue leaves the Yardley boat ramp heading down the Delaware...
Police narrow search for infant lost in flash flood, after 2-year-old sister’s body found
From left, Gabrielle Roitman, Kayla Seffing, Maddy Hiller and Casey Myer take a selfie in front...
‘Barbie,’ in 1st, and ‘Oppenheimer,’ in 2nd, fuel historic box office bonanza
“Taking the City Back” campaign kicked off Saturday afternoon with a commitment to end youth...
Reformed community members start campaign to end youth violence
FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 18, 2022.
Musk says Twitter to change logo to “X” from the bird. Changes could come as early as Monday.
Church personnel inspect damages inside the Odesa Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa, Ukraine,...
The latest Russian strike on Ukraine’s Odesa leaves 1 dead, many hurt and a cathedral badly damaged