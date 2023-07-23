Biscuits Overwhelmed by Shuckers Rally, 12-7

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Kimchi (44-45) looked like they were going to cruise to a victory on Saturday night at Riverwalk Stadium, but the Biloxi Shuckers had other plans as they used a 10-run ninth inning to take a 12-7 victory.

For the first time in this series, Montgomery struck first with a two-run single from Logan Driscoll to make the score 2-0 in the first inning. It was the first time the Kimchi did not trail after the opening inning since July 15 against the Tennessee Smokies.

Jacob Misiorowski’s first career Double-A start would worsen in the third inning when Johan Lopez brought in two more runs after sending a shot into right field for a single. It was the shortstop’s second hit of the season for Montgomery and made the score 4-0.

Biloxi broke the shutout streak in the top of the fourth with an RBI-single from Lamar Sparks, putting the first run on the board in Cole Wilcox’s 17th start of the season. Despite the RBI-knock, Wilcox rebounded nicely after struggling in his last performance on July 16, allowing four hits and one unearned run while recording three strikeouts over five innings pitched.

Both teams went quiet for the next two-and-a-half innings and it looked like the scoreless streak would go into the eighth, but Driscoll got just enough for a solo-home run over the right field wall as the Kimchi took a 5-1 lead. It was Driscoll’s first home run since July 2 against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

Jackson Chourio crossed the plate on a sacrifice fly from Isaac Collins to put the Shuckers within two runs, but the Kimchi responded in the form of a two-run blast from Gionti Turner to put the lead back at five runs. It was Turner’s first home run since joining the Kimchi in May and made the score 7-2 going into the final inning.

A furious Shuckers rally began with a two-run homer from Tyler Black in the top of the ninth inning. Not long after, Wes Clarke sent a shot to the wall in center field for a two-run double to make the score 7-6. With a bases-loaded situation in play, Enmanuel Mejia (3-3) threw a wild pitch to the backstop and allowed the tying run to score.

Graeme Stinson took the mound and walked Sparks to load the bases, but Nick Khale cleared them with a double to the center-field wall to take the lead. Collins brought in two more with a single to cap off a 10-run ninth inning for Biloxi.

The Kimchi were able to load the bases with one out, but Cam Robinson shut the door on a potential response to seal the 12-7 defeat. Zach Vennaro (4-3) earned the win while Mejia took the loss as Biloxi clinched the series with the win.

The Biscuits and Shuckers will close the series on Sunday, July 23 with first pitch scheduled for 3:33 PM. The game will include MAX Fireworks and features a pitching matchup of Sean Hunley (2-2) for Montgomery against Tobias Myers (5-3) for Biloxi.

