Much quieter weather this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The less humid air mass we’ve been talking about arrived across most of Central Alabama today. It’s still hot and humid, don’t get me wrong. It’s just not as hot or brutally muggy as it was for the last several days.

Any shower and storm activity will be very isolated through the mid-evening down in Southeast Alabama. Most everyone will have a completely dry late afternoon and evening with temperatures falling from the lower 90s into the 80s and eventually the 70s.

High pressure will dictate this week's weather, keeping us dry and hot. (WSFA 12 News)

The sunshine will give way to a mainly clear night with low temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. It will not feel half bad for late July when you head out to work early Monday morning.

Monday will actually kick off a much quieter stretch of weather with little to no chance for showers or thunderstorms. The lack of rain will come courtesy of high pressure combined with the slightly lower humidity.

The humidity will be more tolerable early this week before rising. (WSFA 12 News)

The current expectation is that Monday and Tuesday are entirely dry with plenty of sunshine. This will be when the humidity is at its lowest. Daily cumulus clouds will fill the sky each afternoon starting Wednesday as the humidity and moisture levels rise a bit. I’d plan on that uncomfortably muggy feel to return by the end of the week and last through the weekend.

Even with the daily mix of sun and puffy clouds, there really isn’t much rain in the forecast. We’re talking a 10-20% chance of wet weather each day starting Wednesday. Most everyone should be completely dry from Wednesday all the way through next weekend!

That is not something we see all that often in the summertime, so enjoy it if you’ve been wanting some drier weather! Unfortunately the temperatures will respond to the dry, sunny weather by rising quickly as the new week gets underway...

Temperatures will rise this week into the middle and perhaps upper 90s. (WSFA 12 News)

Highs will go from the lower 90s on Monday to the middle and perhaps upper 90s for the remainder of the workweek. Upper 90s are then looking likely for most of us for the weekend into next week. Some locations could even see 100 degrees during this upcoming stretch of heat.

With the mugginess returning by the end of the week there will be triple digit heat indices once again. I do not foresee this round of big heat being as problematic as the most recent stretch we endured here in Central Alabama. There will be daytime heat indices between 100 and 105 degrees late this week and next weekend, sure, but it won’t be as brutal as last week!

