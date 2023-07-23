Reward announced for individual attacked at Rock the South

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Officials of Rock the South are now offering a reward for information after an individual was attacked at the festival Saturday night. Their official statement is below:

“Organizers of Rock the South are offering a $10,000 reward plus lifetime tickets to Rock the South for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the physical assault of Reid Watts on Saturday, July 22.

Rock the South welcomed over 35K attendees yesterday evening and event organizers are working with local law enforcement to identify the perpetrators.

The Cullman Police Department is reviewing all footage taken at Rock the South close to where the incident took place; these videos were shared by both event attendees and Rock the South cameras monitoring the festival.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Cullman Police Department through their Facebook page- Cullman Police Department | Cullman AL | Facebook”

One man is in the hospital after he was attacked by multiple individuals at Rock the South in Cullman.

According to reports, the man was jumped and beat unconscious until security arrived and got the crowd of people off of him. He was then taken to an ambulance and transported to a local hospital where he received stitches and was diagnosed with a fractured nose and a concussion.

Authorities are looking for the individuals involved in the incident.

