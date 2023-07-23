Advertise
Reformed community members start campaign to end youth violence

Several community members are starting a campaign to end youth violence in Montgomery.
By Monae Stevens
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A group of people who were once either at-risk youth, have been incarcerated, or were hanging with the wrong crowd in the streets are teaming up to bring peace to Montgomery.

“Taking the City Back” launched Saturday in an effort to end the ongoing youth violence.

“I’m a gangster and they have me scared,” said James McCants.

McCants grew up in a housing project that saw violence regularly, but he said it seems that the people committing violent crimes have been getting younger by the day.

The Montgomery native believes it is going to take the adults to bring back “village-style” communities that would help each other’s children stay on the right path.

“They got to see the familiar faces that they see every day,” McCants said, “The club owners, the dudes in the streets, you know, people like that, the preachers.”

Pastor Ed Nettles with Emeritus Freewill Baptist Church is providing guidance for the campaign.

Nettles said he has been working with youth on the topic of gun violence for three decades, and he believes it will take people who are known and respected in their communities to meet the youth where they are.

“Bring them all together and we sit down and plan events that we can bring these young people to and start addressing the problem they’re having as it relates to gun violence,” Pastor Nettles said.

The group plans to hold a cease-fire weekend in August to encourage people to have a weekend that is free of shootings in Montgomery.

