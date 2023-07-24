Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

16-year-old dies following weekend Montgomery shooting

Montgomery police say a 16-year-old was fatally shot in the area of West Edgemont Avenue.
Montgomery police say a 16-year-old was fatally shot in the area of West Edgemont Avenue.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a shooting over the weekend is now a homicide investigation.

Police say they were called to a local hospital Saturday night about a juvenile with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Maj. Saba Coleman reported that the 16-year-old male died Monday. His name was not released.

Coleman said they determined the shooting happened in the area of West Edgemont Avenue. The circumstances remain under investigation.

No other information was released per the ongoing investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 334-215-7867, Secret Witness at 334-625-4000 or the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2831. Callers may remain anonymous.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Individual from Rock the South taken to hospital
Reward announced for individual attacked at Rock the South
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday night on...
Montgomery police investigating Sunday night homicide
Kendrick Moorer, 28, of Montgomery has been charged with capital murder.
1 dead, 2 arrested in Friday morning Montgomery shooting
“Taking the City Back” campaign kicked off Saturday afternoon with a commitment to end youth...
Reformed community members start campaign to end youth violence
Javosick Janard Allen has been arrested and charge for trafficking fentanyl
Montgomery man arrested for trafficking fentanyl

Latest News

Montgomery's absentee voting process started on July 24. (File photo)
Absentee voting begins for Montgomery’s 2023 municipal elections
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, was initially reported missing July 13.
Alabama woman confesses to fabricating kidnapping
Carlee Russell
‘There was no kidnapping’: Attorney for Carlee Russell releases statement on her behalf
Hoover police read a statement from Carlee Russell's attorney that said she lied about being...
Police: Carlee Russell admits to fabricating kidnapping
A group of republican lawmakers have introduced legislation in an attempt to erase Donald...
Republicans want to erase Donald Trump's impeachments