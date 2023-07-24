16-year-old dies following weekend Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a shooting over the weekend is now a homicide investigation.

Police say they were called to a local hospital Saturday night about a juvenile with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Maj. Saba Coleman reported that the 16-year-old male died Monday. His name was not released.

Coleman said they determined the shooting happened in the area of West Edgemont Avenue. The circumstances remain under investigation.

No other information was released per the ongoing investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 334-215-7867, Secret Witness at 334-625-4000 or the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2831. Callers may remain anonymous.

