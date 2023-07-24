Advertise
Absentee voting begins for Montgomery’s 2023 municipal elections

Montgomery County Circuit Clerk Gina Ishman explains the absentee voting process, which starts July 24th
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Those Montgomery residents who won’t be available to vote in person for their choice of mayor or city councilperson on Aug. 22 can now request an absentee ballot.

Absentee ballots became available on July 24.

Montgomery County Circuit Clerk Gina Ishman joined WSFA 12 News to explain the absentee voting process ahead of the elections.

Click here for a full list of candidates who qualified for each municipal race.

