Absentee voting begins for Montgomery’s 2023 municipal elections

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Those Montgomery residents who won’t be available to vote in person for their choice of mayor or city councilperson on Aug. 22 can now request an absentee ballot.

Absentee ballots became available on July 24.

Montgomery County Circuit Clerk Gina Ishman joined WSFA 12 News to explain the absentee voting process ahead of the elections.

Click here for a full list of candidates who qualified for each municipal race.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.