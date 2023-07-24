Advertise
Alabama Open tees off Monday with Alabama Pro-Am

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Open is underway at Robert Trent Jones golf course in Prattville this week and is starting out with the Alabama Pro-Am.

The Alabama Pro-Am is an 18-hole modified best ball tournament consisting of five-player teams. Each team consists of one PGA professional and four amateurs.

This is the first time ever that the Alabama Open has been held in Elmore County, and the presenting sponsor of the event is the Elmore County EDA.

Despite its name (RTJ Capitol Hill), the course sits 100% in Elmore County. People from all over the world come to Elmore County to play golf, and the course is no stranger to playing host to large events.

The weeklong festivities started with a pairings party on Sunday night, followed by breakfast at 6:45 a.m. Monday morning, and golfers set to tee off at 8 a.m.

For a complete list of teams competing and the full schedule of events, click here.

The Alabama Open will tee off for round one of three on Tuesday at 7:30 a.m.

During the Alabama Open, all players will play 18 holes on Tuesday and Wednesday, and then after 36 holes, there will be a cut.

For a full list of competitors in the Alabama Open and a full schedule, click here.

