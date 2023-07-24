Battle over Alabama’s new congressional map to play out in court

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama lawmakers and Gov. Kay Ivey approved a new congressional map on Friday after the U.S. Supreme Court said the previous map likely violated the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and ordered lawmakers to redraw it to to include a second minority district.

Republicans believe the new map they’ve approved gives Black voters the opportunity to elect a candidate of their choice. Democrats disagree. The fight over Alabama’s new congressional map now moves back to the courtroom where a final decision will be known in less than a month.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is prepared to defend the newly drawn map.

The new Alabama congressional map potentially defies the U.S. Supreme Court order to give minority voters a greater voice in elections. (The State of Alabama)

“We’re going to have the opportunity to really build up the record on communities of interest,” said Marshall, who calls the new map compact and said it keeps communities of interest together.

Kareem Crayton, a voting rights expert for the Brennan Center for Justice, suggests some communities were prioritized.

“What’s clear is that the state wanted to privilege Mobile and Baldwin counties,” said Crayton.

In the Livingston map, which was approved by the legislature, 50% of the population in District 7 is made up of Black voters. In District 2, Black voters make up 40%.

“There’s no direct statement in that opinion to create two majority-minority districts,” said Marshall, but Crayton noted “The court has asked the legislature to consider which is a fair representation of African American voters.”

Crayton says in Alabama, 90% of the time Black voters favor Democrats, who are White and Black.

“Our analysis at the Brennan Center showed that in the last, you know, in the 15 races, we looked at statewide of varying types, only one of those 15 races yielded in the district crafted by the Republicans would have yielded a win for the Black-preferred candidate,” Crayton noted.

There will be a court hearing on August 14th to determine if the new map meets the criteria set by the Supreme Court’s order. Marshall says it will.

“Plaintiffs want to talk about that Donald Trump would have won the new section two, they don’t want to talk about the fact that Doug Jones would have won that by 17 points,” said Marshall.

If the district court decides not to approve the map, judges can then appoint a 3rd-party special master to redraw the congressional map. The man who had been appointed as the court’s cartographer, Dr. Nathaniel Persily, withdrew from his appointment Monday. In a court filing, U.S. Circuit Court Judge Stanley Marcus directed the involved parties to submit three to five names of proposed replacements to him by Friday.

“The master may take in information from both the legislators and voters, but it’s not necessarily ideal,” said Crayton.

The state doesn’t expect it to get that far.

“We’re not worried about the special master right now,” Marshall explained.

Plaintiffs in the Allen v Milligan case have until Friday to file any objections to the map. Marshall expects them to do, adding that the filing would give his office a week to respond.

