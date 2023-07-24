Country superstar Clint Black to play Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Grammy winning Country superstar Clint Black will perform live in concert at Dothan Civic Center on Saturday, October 7.

Tickets are reserved seating and start at $45. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, July 28 at 10 A.M. online at dothanciviccenter.org and at the Dothan Civic Center Box Office.

Opening acts will be announced at a later date.

ABOUT CAREER

It is one of the most storied careers in modern music. Black surged to superstardom as part of the fabled Class of ‘89, reaching #1 with five consecutive singles from his triple platinum debut, Killin’ Time. He followed that with the triple-platinum Put Yourself in My Shoes, and then a string of platinum and gold albums throughout the ‘90s.

Perhaps most impressively, Clint wrote or co-wrote every one of his more than three dozen chart hits, including “A Better Man,” “Killin’ Time,” “When My Ship Comes In,” “A Good Run of Bad Luck,” “Summer’s Comin’,” “Like the Rain” and “Nothin’ But the Taillights,” part of a catalog that produced 22 #1 singles and made him one of the most successful singer/songwriters of the modern era.

Along the way, Black has sold over 20 million records, earned more than a dozen gold and platinum awards in the U.S. and Canada including a GRAMMY, landed nearly two dozen major awards and nominations, and earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In addition to touring throughout North America, Black hosts his own television talk show “Talking In Circles” on Circle TV.

