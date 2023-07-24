EastChase retailers explain how they prepared for tax free weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This weekend, Alabamians could secure deals and not pay sale tax, with Friday through Sunday being tax-free weekend.

We caught up with a marketing associate with EastChase who remembers the excitement around this weekend since she was in school.

Sidney Carol Barnhardt, a Marketing Associate with EastChase, says retailers were preparing for the big rush ahead of time this year.

“Our retailers were so excited for this weekend. I mean American Eagle, for example, they were blowing up social media this week with their employees and their ambassadors,” said Barnhardt.

Besides American Eagle, Children’s Place, Dillards, and many more had great deals for all students returning to school.

“Dillard’s, Kohls, Children’s Place, Target, they have uniform-ready outfits, so for our MPS students, they were able to go and get uniform approved and ready outfits as well,” said Barnhardt.

Barnhardt says besides deals, EastChase provides as much retail as possible with all their spaces currently being occupied.

