First Alert: Tracking quieter, drier weather pattern this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Monday is the start to a quieter weather pattern across Central and South Alabama, as we are tracking no significant chance for rain between now and the upcoming weekend. That is all thanks to a ridge of high pressure settling into the region. While rain chances are limited, temperatures will be the big story, as highs climb each afternoon through the weekend.

Today will feature plenty of sunshine with north winds around 5 mph. Afternoon highs will warm into the lower 90s, which is fairly typical for this time of the year. The humid factor, while present, will not be overly excessive. Rain chances are limited to near zero today and tonight. Lows overnight will hover in the 60s and 70s under a mostly clear sky.

Tuesday will again feature plenty of sunshine and afternoon highs in the middle 90s. Winds will be light around 5 mph. Rain chances are again near zero during the day and into the night. Lows will hover in the lower 70s.

Temperatures rise again, back into the middle 90s for Wednesday. Skies remain mainly to partly sunny and rain chances again are limited. Lows will hover in the 70s.

Moisture values will climb a bit more by Thursday and remain in place as we move through the upcoming weekend. That means Thursday afternoon there is the chance for an isolated shower or storm, fairly typical of what we see during the summer months. Highs will remain in the middle to upper 90s with lows in the middle 70s.

Friday will be a carbon copy of Thursday. Afternoon highs in the upper 90s under a mix of sun and clouds. An isolated shower or storm will be possible in the afternoon, due to the moisture in the atmosphere. Lows will hover in the middle 70s.

Even with the rise in the humid factor later in the week, heat index values look to remain below heat advisory criteria, that means it will feel like the lower 100s, but the muggy factor in the air will not be overly excessive. So it will be hot, just not excessively hot.

The upcoming weekend, as of this typing, looks to be the hottest days over the next seven. Highs will climb well into the upper 90s to near 100 degrees with overnight lows back into the middle to upper 70s. Each afternoon this weekend will again feature the potential for a pop-up shower or storm.

