Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Joe Burrow’s new helmet is designed to prevent concussions, UC reseachers say

Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan observes a joint practice with the Los...
Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan observes a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at the Paycor Stadium practice fields in Cincinnati.(Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Researchers at the University of Cincinnati say that Joe Burrow’s new helmet, the Vicis Zero 2, is designed to prevent concussions following a recent study with different helmet manufacturers and the impact on the brain.

UC Biomedical Engineering Professor Eric Nauman published a study where he and a team of researchers looked into helmet manufacturers Xenith, Riddell, Vicis (Vicis Zero 1), and Schutt to test which helmet had the best concussion reduction.

Researchers say they found strengths in each helmet design at each impact point by using a modal hammer on a dummy’s head with and without the helmets to measure the force of the blow using sensors.

UC researchers say the back of the helmets were the worst in testing.

“None of the helmets was uniformly good or uniformly bad, except on the back of the helmet where they were all uniformly bad,” Nauman said. “We didn’t expect the helmets would be so bad in that one place.”

In 2022, the NFL saw an 18% increase in concussions, according to UC. Even though Burrow has never had any reported concussions, UC says his Bengals teammates Tee Higgins and running back Joe Mixon have.

Researchers say that the lab tests are not enough to determine the level of mitigation that would provide the best protection for certain athletes. They say that field-based impact tracking, in addition to the lab results, could give better results.

Helmets that provide more padding and absorption may offer better protection than the more rigid type of helmets, Nauman said.

Burrow’s helmet deforms like a car bumper. Vicis says, “Impact forces are absorbed at the point of contact before they reach the head.”

The Vicis Zero 2 was named the top-ranked helmet by NFL & NFLPA helmet laboratory testing, according to the company.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
‘There was no kidnapping’: Attorney for Carlee Russell releases statement on her behalf
Montgomery police say a 16-year-old was fatally shot in the area of West Edgemont Avenue.
16-year-old dies following weekend Montgomery shooting
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday night on...
Montgomery police investigating Sunday night homicide
Javosick Janard Allen has been arrested and charge for trafficking fentanyl
Montgomery man arrested for trafficking fentanyl
Hot and (mostly) dry end to July!
First Alert: Overall, some improvement - but still hot

Latest News

The Alabama Open is underway at Robert Trent Jones golf course in Prattville this week and is...
Alabama Open takes over RTJ golf course at Capitol Hill
More success is predicted to be on the horizon for Troy as we approach the beginning of the...
Trojans picked to repeat as division champs, earn 7 All-SBC selections
The Alabama Open is underway at Robert Trent Jones golf course in Prattville this week and is...
Alabama Open tees off Monday with Alabama Pro-Am
1-on-1 with Roman Harper