At least 15 injured in Tallapoosa County deck collapse

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A deck collapsed Sunday afternoon in the Paces Point area, causing injuries to at least 15 people.

According to a FaceBook post by the Alex City Fire Department, at approximately 1:15 p.m., Tallapoosa County paged for an EMS mutual aid response to a deck collapse with 15 possible injuries in the Paes Point area.

At approximately 1:15 pm Tallapoosa County paged for a EMS mutual aid response, to a deck collapse with a possible 15... Posted by Alexander City Fire Department on Sunday, July 23, 2023

The Alex City Fire Department stated that they responded and assisted with patient care and transported two of the six critical patients.

Other agencies that responded include the Tallapoosa EMS, Pace’s Point VFD, Stillwater VFD, TCSO, Lifesaver 4, and Haynes LifeFlight.

No further details are available at this time.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.