Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

At least 15 injured in Tallapoosa County deck collapse

Alexander City Fire Department
Alexander City Fire Department(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A deck collapsed Sunday afternoon in the Paces Point area, causing injuries to at least 15 people.

According to a FaceBook post by the Alex City Fire Department, at approximately 1:15 p.m., Tallapoosa County paged for an EMS mutual aid response to a deck collapse with 15 possible injuries in the Paes Point area.

At approximately 1:15 pm Tallapoosa County paged for a EMS mutual aid response, to a deck collapse with a possible 15...

Posted by Alexander City Fire Department on Sunday, July 23, 2023

The Alex City Fire Department stated that they responded and assisted with patient care and transported two of the six critical patients.

Other agencies that responded include the Tallapoosa EMS, Pace’s Point VFD, Stillwater VFD, TCSO, Lifesaver 4, and Haynes LifeFlight.

No further details are available at this time.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Individual from Rock the South taken to hospital
Reward announced for individual attacked at Rock the South
A murder investigation is underway after a man was shot Friday morning before later dying from...
1 dead, 2 arrested in Friday morning Montgomery shooting
“Taking the City Back” campaign kicked off Saturday afternoon with a commitment to end youth...
Reformed community members start campaign to end youth violence
A woman in Louisiana says her three daughters have all been born on July 20, exactly six years...
Mother welcomes 3rd daughter born on same day exactly 6 years apart
From left, Gabrielle Roitman, Kayla Seffing, Maddy Hiller and Casey Myer take a selfie in front...
‘Barbie’ takes the box office crown and ‘Oppenheimer’ soars in a historic weekend

Latest News

Montgomery police investigating Sunday night homicide
Morning Smile: Pilgrim Rest Senior Center holds 2023 'Prom Extravaganza'
Montgomery Health Department offers quick, confidential, and free same-day fast-track testing
Montgomery County Health Department offers fast track sexual health testing