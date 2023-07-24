Advertise
Montgomery County Health Department offers fast track sexual health testing

((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By Bethany Davis
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -The Montgomery County Health Department now offers quick, confidential, and free same-day fast-track testing for patients showing no symptoms of sexually transmitted infections.

Doctors say testing for sexually transmitted diseases should be a part of your regular healthcare routine. According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, one in two sexually active young people will get an infection before the age of 25, and most will not know it.

Confidential testing for chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis, and HIV is provided at no charge. Fast-track sexual health testing reduces long waiting times and the need to see a provider for patients who show no symptoms.

Testing is available with or without an appointment on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. (closed 12 noon-1 p.m.) The Montgomery County Health Department is located at 3060 Mobile Highway, Montgomery. For more information or to make an appointment, call (334) 293-6418.

The CDC has a list of recommended tests for young people, and when they should get tested, here.

