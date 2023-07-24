Advertise
Montgomery man arrested for trafficking fentanyl

Javosick Janard Allen has been arrested and charge for trafficking fentanyl
Javosick Janard Allen has been arrested and charge for trafficking fentanyl(Montgomery County Detention Center)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man was arrested after 6.2 grams of fentanyl was discovered during a traffic stop.

According to court records, on July 21 at approximately 7:20 p.m. Javosick Janard Allen, 38, of Montgomery, was found to be in possession of a white rock-like substance that field tested positive for fentanyl.

Court documents stated a traffic stop for failure to signal was conducted on the vehicle Allen was a passenger in. During the stop, an officer observed Allen pull the fentanyl from his pocket and place them in the backseat where two small children were sitting in an attempt to conceal the drugs.

Allen was charged with possession with the intent to distribute and trafficking fentanyl. He is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Center on a $280,000 bond.

