Montgomery police investigating Sunday night homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday night.

According to MPD, on Sunday at about 9:25 p.m., MPD responded to a local hospital regarding a shooting victim arriving by personal vehicle.

MPD stated that an adult male was found to have sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound and was pronounced dead.

Police determined that the shooting occurred in the 600 block of North Pass Road.

MPD is conducting a homicide investigation, and no further information is available at this time.

Police ask anyone with any information about this homicide investigation to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.

