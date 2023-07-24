Advertise
Montgomery police launch homicide investigation in July 7 shooting

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department announced on Monday that they are conducting a homicide investigation following the death of a Montgomery man.

According to MPD, On Friday, July 7, at about 4 a.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 4900 block of Plaza Drive in reference to a subject shot. The victim, identified as Celso Martinez, 46, of Montgomery, sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital.

On Saturday, July, 22, Martinez was pronounced dead.

MPD stated that the circumstances surrounding this shooting remain under investigation. No additional information is available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.

Police ask anyone with any information related to this homicide to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.

