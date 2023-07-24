Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Opelika man arrested on murder charge in Clayton Co., Ga.

Opelika man arrested on murder charge in Clayton Co., Ga.
Opelika man arrested on murder charge in Clayton Co., Ga.(Source: Opelika Police Dept.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Opelika man was arrested on murder charges in Clayton County, Georgia.

According to officials, on July 23, officers responded to an assault in the 1800 block of Young Street. Upon arrival, officers located an adult Hispanic male suffering from a single gunshot wound.

First responders attempted lifesaving measures however the victim died to his injury at the scene.

Officers were able to identify 56-year-old Edward Andrew Crabb, of Opelika, as the suspect. On July 24, Crabb was arrested for murder by Clayton County Sheriff’s Office in Clayton County, Georgia.

Crabb will be extradited back to Lee County, Alabama, to face charges.

This case remains under investigation by the Opelika Police Department. If you have any information on this incident, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Individual from Rock the South taken to hospital
Reward announced for individual attacked at Rock the South
A murder investigation is underway after a man was shot Friday morning before later dying from...
1 dead, 2 arrested in Friday morning Montgomery shooting
“Taking the City Back” campaign kicked off Saturday afternoon with a commitment to end youth...
Reformed community members start campaign to end youth violence
A woman in Louisiana says her three daughters have all been born on July 20, exactly six years...
Mother welcomes 3rd daughter born on same day exactly 6 years apart
From left, Gabrielle Roitman, Kayla Seffing, Maddy Hiller and Casey Myer take a selfie in front...
‘Barbie’ takes the box office crown and ‘Oppenheimer’ soars in a historic weekend

Latest News

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday night on...
Montgomery police investigating Sunday night homicide
Alexander City Fire Department
At least 15 injured in Tallapoosa County deck collapse
Morning Smile: Pilgrim Rest Senior Center holds 2023 'Prom Extravaganza'
Montgomery Health Department offers quick, confidential, and free same-day fast-track testing