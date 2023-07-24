Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Popeyes adds viral ‘girl dinner’ to its menu

Popeyes has added a viral "girl dinner" to its menu.
Popeyes has added a viral "girl dinner" to its menu.(Popeyes)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Popeyes is in the business of TikTok trends.

The fast food chain has come up with its own version of the viral “girl dinner,” now an option on its menu.

The “girl dinner” is basically a personal snack plate made up of existing ingredients in the fridge and pantry.

Popeyes’ take on it is a variety of side dishes that have to be ordered individually, such as mashed potatoes, Cajun fries and biscuits.

The special “girl dinner” tab is only available on Popeyes’ website.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Individual from Rock the South taken to hospital
Reward announced for individual attacked at Rock the South
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday night on...
Montgomery police investigating Sunday night homicide
Kendrick Moorer, 28, of Montgomery has been charged with capital murder.
1 dead, 2 arrested in Friday morning Montgomery shooting
“Taking the City Back” campaign kicked off Saturday afternoon with a commitment to end youth...
Reformed community members start campaign to end youth violence
Javosick Janard Allen has been arrested and charge for trafficking fentanyl
Montgomery man arrested for trafficking fentanyl

Latest News

FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit...
US to send up to $400 million in military aid to Ukraine, officials say
GRAPHIC WARNING: Body camera video is released in an Ohio incident where a police officer...
GRAPHIC: Video shows police dog attacking unarmed man who surrendered to authorities
Montgomery's absentee voting process started on July 24. (File photo)
Absentee voting begins for Montgomery’s 2023 municipal elections
FILE - Newly appointed Miami-Dade Police Department director Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez talks...
Reports: Miami-Dade’s police chief recovering after he shot himself while with wife
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, was initially reported missing July 13.
Alabama woman confesses to fabricating kidnapping