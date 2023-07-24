Trojans picked to repeat as division champs, earn 7 All-SBC selections

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - More success is predicted to be on the horizon for the Troy Trojans as we approach the beginning of the 2023-24 college football season.

On Monday, the Sun Belt Conference released their coaches poll vote for the upcoming season and the Trojans were slated to repeat as West Division Champions, earning 92 vote points overall and 10 of 14 first place votes, a 7 point and 6 first place vote difference over projected second-place South Alabama.

The total is also the most among all teams in the conference, with James Madison earning 78 points and App State earning 75 points and both earning 4 first place votes to place atop of the East Division projections.

Preseason Coaches Poll

West Division

Troy – 92 Points (10) South Alabama – 85 Points (4) Louisiana – 64 Points Southern Miss – 62 Points Texas State – 36 Points Arkansas State – 33 Points ULM – 20 Points

East Division

James Madison – 78 Points (4) App State – 75 Points (4) Coastal Carolina – 71 Points (3) Marshall – 68 Points (2) Georgia Southern – 52 Points (1) Georgia State – 31 Points Old Dominion – 17 Points

Along with the conference standing projections, the Sun Belt Conference also announced their Preseason All-Conference selections, with seven Troy players chosen, with defensive linemen TJ Jackson and Richard Jibunor and defensive back Reddy Steward having earned first team selections. All-purpose back Kimani Vidal, offensive lineman Daniel King, defensive lineman Javon Solomon and defensive back Dell Pettus represent the Trojans as part of second team selections. The selections in eight different All-Sun Belt spots ranks second in the conference behind South Alabama’s nine, with the five defensive picks the most in the conference.

Jackson, a junior from Millbrook, Alabama, was one of 16 players nationally last season to record at least 14.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks and two forced fumbles, including five different games recording at least 1.5 tackles for loss, tied for 15th most in the country. He also finished third last season in the Sun Belt in sacks (8) and second in tackles for loss (14.5). Jackson also earned All-Sun Belt First Team honors last season.

Jibunor, a senior from Nigeria, finished tied for 17th in the nation last season with a tackle for loss in 10 different games, and third in the nation with a sack in nine games. He also finished with three crucial forced fumbles, one against Western Kentucky with 1:01 left in the game and the Trojans holding a one touchdown lead, one against Southern Miss with Troy leading by 10, and an highlight game with a forced fumble and an interception en route to helping the Trojans in their Cure Bowl victory over UTSA. Jibunor also earned All-Sun Belt Third Team honors last season.

Steward, a senior from Decatur, Alabama, is ranked as the top cornerback in the Sun Belt according to sports analytics company Pro Football Focus (PFF), as well as the second-rated corner in the Group of Five conferences (American, C-USA, MAC, Mountain West and Sun Belt) and the country with a 90.7 overall grade. He also ranked second last year nationally for holding receivers to 8.7 yards after catch, and he recorded a ninth-best nationally NFL Passer Rating Against. Steward also earned All-Sun Belt First Team honors last season.

Vidal, a junior from Marietta, Georgia who earned All-SBC second team selections at both the RB and AP slots, became only the 11th 1,000-yard rusher in Troy program history last season with his 1,132 yard, 10 touchdown stat line. He was just the second player in program history to rush for 200-plus yards in multiple games in the same season, and only the 13th in Sun Belt history and the first since 2017. His 242 yard rushing performance against ULM last season was also recorded as the 20th highest rushing total in conference history, and the ninth most in an FBS game last season. Vidal also earned All-Sun Belt Second Team honors last season.

King, a junior from Cairo, Georgia, was Troy’s starting right guard all last season, and is the top-rated pass blocker on the team according to PFF. Among his key highlights from last season was not allowing a sack in the final six games of the Trojans’ season, with his full season total stats ranking him third in the conference in pass blocking per PFF.

Solomon, a junior from Tallahassee, Florida, was only one of 20 Sun Belt edge defenders last season to play 500-plus snaps, and he ranked third among those 20 players in pressuring the quarterback according to PFF, with 7.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, six quarterback hurries and 44 tackles recorded in those snaps. He also recorded a tackle for loss in each of Troy’s final four games of the season last year. Solomon also earned All-Sun Belt Third Team honors last season.

Pettus, a senior from Harvest, Alabama, started every game last season for the Trojans at strong safety. He ranked 12th among all Group of Five defenders with a 77.7 tackle grade per PFF, and second-best among safeties. He also ranked 29th among all Group of Five defenders in overall defense, and his 57.7 percent allowance of receptions to receivers (15-of-26) ranked 14th best in the Group of Five and fifth best among safeties. Pettus’ highlight game came in a season-high 11 tackle performance en route to Troy’s Sun Belt Conference Championship win over Coastal Carolina.

Sun Belt Preseason All-Conference Teams

Preseason Offensive Player of the Year Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina (RS Sr., QB – Indian Trail, N.C.)

Preseason Defensive Player of the Year Jason Henderson, Old Dominion (Jr., LB – Dingmans Ferry, Pa.)

Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team Offense QB – Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina (RS Sr., QB – Indian Trail, N.C.) RB – La’Damian Webb, South Alabama (Sr., RB – Opelika, Ala.) RB – Frank Gore Jr., Southern Miss (Jr., RB – Miami, Fla.) OL – Isaiah Helms, App State (Sr., OL – Hudson, N.C.) OL – Khalil Crowder, Georgia Southern (6th Yr., OL – Carrollton, Ga.) OL – Travis Glover, Georgia State (RS Sr., OL – Vienna, Ga.) OL – Nick Kidwell, James Madison (RS Sr., OL – Knoxville, Md.) OL – Logan Osburn, Marshall (RS Jr., OL – Ona, W.Va.) TE – Neal Johnson, Louisiana (Sr., TE – Mesquite, Texas) WR – Jared Brown, Coastal Carolina (RS So., WR – Lilburn, Ga.) WR – Sam Pinckney, Coastal Carolina (Super Sr., WR – Greenwood, S.C.) WR – Khaleb Hood, Georgia Southern (5th Yr., WR – McDonough, Ga.)

Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team Defense DL – James Carpenter, James Madison (RS Jr., DL – Roanoke, Va.) DL – Owen Porter, Marshall (RS Sr., DL – Huntington, W.Va.) DL – TJ Jackson, Troy (Jr., DL – Millbrook, Ala.) DL – Richard Jibunor, Troy (Sr., DL – Delta State, Nigeria) LB – JT Killen, Coastal Carolina (RS Sr., LB – Lake Wylie, S.C.) LB – Marques Watson-Trent, Georgia Southern (RS Jr., LB – Beaver Falls, Pa.) LB – Eli Neal, Marshall (Sr., LB – Memphis, Tenn.) LB – Jason Henderson, Old Dominion (Jr., LB – Dingmans Ferry, Pa.) DB – Micah Abraham, Marshall (RS Sr., DB – Tampa, Fla.) DB – Yam Banks, South Alabama (Jr., DB – Ridgeland, Miss.) DB – Jay Stanley, Southern Miss (Sr., DB – Greenwood, Miss.) DB – Reddy Steward, Troy (Sr., DB – Decatur, Ala.)

Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team Special Teams K – Dominic Zvada, Arkansas State (So., K – Chandler, Ariz.) P – Ryan Hanson, James Madison (RS Jr., P – Elgin, Texas) RS – Milan Tucker, App State (RS Jr., RS – Lehigh Acres, Fla.) AP – Frank Gore Jr., Southern Miss (Jr., AP – Miami, Fla.)

Preseason All-Sun Belt Second Team Offense QB – Carter Bradley, South Alabama (Sr., QB – Jacksonville, Fla.) RB – Rasheen Ali, Marshall (RS So., RB – Cleveland, Ohio) RB – Kimani Vidal, Troy (Jr., RB – Marietta, Ga.) OL – Damion Daley, App State (RS Sr., OL – Columbia, S.C.) OL – Will McDonald, Coastal Carolina (RS Sr., OL – Matthews, N.C.) OL – AJ Gillie, Louisiana (RS Jr., OL – Natchitoches, La.) OL – Ethan Driskell, Marshall (RS Jr., OL – Louisville, Ky.) OL – Daniel King, Troy (Jr., OL – Cairo, Ga.) TE – Jjay Mcafee, Georgia Southern (6th Yr., TE – Charleston, S.C.) WR – Tyrone Howell, ULM (6th Yr., WR – Idabel, Okla.) WR – Caullin Lacy, South Alabama (Jr., WR – Mobile, Ala.) WR – Devin Voisin, South Alabama (Sr., WR – Crestview, Fla.)

Preseason All-Sun Belt Second Team Defense DL – Javon Denis, Georgia State (RS Sr., DL – Deerfield Beach, Fla.) DL – Wy’Kevious Thomas, South Alabama (RS Jr., DL – Riverdale, Ga.) DL – Jalen Williams, Southern Miss (Sr., DL – Tylertown, Miss.) DL – Jordan Revels, Texas State (Sr., DL – Houston, Texas) DL – Javon Solomon, Troy (Jr., DL – Tallahassee, Fla.) LB – Jontrey Hunter, Georgia State (RS Sr., LB – Tampa, Fla.) LB – Jordan Veneziale, Georgia State (Sr., LB – Dallas, Ga.) LB – Taurus Jones, James Madison (RS Jr., LB – Portsmouth, Va.) DB – Bryquice Brown, Georgia State (RS Sr., DB – Dorchester, Mass.) DB – Keith Gallmon Jr., South Alabama (RS Sr., DB – Mobile, Ala.) DB – Jaden Voisin, South Alabama (RS Jr., DB – Crestview, Fla.) DB – Dell Pettus, Troy (Sr., DB – Harvest, Ala.)

Preseason All-Sun Belt Second Team Special Teams K – Diego Guajardo, South Alabama (Sr., K – Spanish Fort, Ala.) P – Ethan Duane, Old Dominion (Jr., P – Melbourne, Australia) RS – Matthew McDoom, Coastal Carolina (So., RS – Winter Garden, Fla.) AP – Kimani Vidal, Troy (Jr., AP – Marietta, Ga.)



