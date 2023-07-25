18-year-old faces sentencing hearing for killing 5 people in 2019

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - 18-year-old Mason Sisk will find out his sentence on Tuesday.

In April, he was convicted of killing his five family members in their Elkmont Home in 2019.

Limestone County deputies found a family of five shot and killed in their own beds in the middle of the night. Father and Mother, John and Mary Sisk, and three of their children, six-year-old Grayson, four-year-old Aurora, and six-month-old Coulson Sisk.

Mason Sisk was found guilty of four capital murder charges, one charge for killing more than one person and three for killing a person under 18 years old.

In court today for Mason Sisk’s sentencing. The teen was convicted of killing his entire family in April. Today, he’ll receive a life sentence, either with or without the possibility of parole. @waff48 — Matthew King (@kingthematthew) July 25, 2023

DA Brian Jones will argue on behalf of the state. He’s calling Kristen Kingto give a statement, who investigated the scene the night the Sisk family was murdered. She says that day will haunt her for the rest of her life. @waff48 — Matthew King (@kingthematthew) July 25, 2023

Statement from Captain Rhett McNatt: I was asked to review my body cam footage. It wasn’t necessary because I permanently remember it. Jones reading another statement from former deputy Justin Fields. Statement: “Mason Sisk is a sick monster” @waff48 — Matthew King (@kingthematthew) July 25, 2023

Now giving a statement: Mary Sisk’s sister. She says Mary was about to start her PHD. They never got to meet the baby until they buried him. She says Sisk’s only supporters were Mary and his nanny Denise. Their family is going through their worst time since the murders. @waff48 — Matthew King (@kingthematthew) July 25, 2023

The state is recommending life in prison without parole for all four counts of capital murder. That is all from the district attorney’s office. They will take a short break before we hear from the defense. @waff48 — Matthew King (@kingthematthew) July 25, 2023

Usually, the defendant is faced with two sentencing options: the death penalty or life in prison without parole. That’s only true for people over 18 years old when they committed the crime after a landmark 2005 Supreme Court decision.

Sisk was 14 years old when his family was killed. According to new court documents the jury and judge choose to sentence Mason Sisk to prison for life with or without parole.

The sentencing hearing is ongoing at the Limestone County Courthouse.

