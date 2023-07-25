Advertise
Camp Hill PD seeking help locating wanted fugitive

Michael Coleman Jr.
Michael Coleman Jr.(CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CAMP HILL, Ala. (WSFA) - The Camp Hill Police Department is seeking help locating fugitive Michael Coleman Jr.

Coleman Jr. is a black male, 6′1″, weighing 220 lbs. He is wanted for sexual abuse and resides in the area of LaFayette.

Investigators stated that Coleman Jr. is also known to hang out in the Auburn area. However, they believe he may be trying to flee to Michigan, where he is originally from.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the location and arrest of Coleman Jr.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Coleman Jr., please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 1-334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward.

