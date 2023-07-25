Chamber gives update on $1.7 billion in Montgomery projects announced in 2022

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been a year of considerable growth in Alabama’s capital city with Montgomery reporting new investments of more than $1.7 billion and expected 2,000 new jobs. So where do the projects announced in 2022 stand?

The additions include a beverage park from Manna Capital Partners, announced back in October. Construction on that project’s $600 million facility should begin in 2024. Currently, the project is in the permitting stage.

Online retail giant Amazon announced plans to open an operations facility in Montgomery in late 2021. It is also working on permits. The company says it still plans to develop the property but does not have a firm timeline.

We’re still working to get more information about partnership with the Alabama Port Authority to build a $65 million Inland Port project, announced in early 2022, which includes a facility that will be built in west Montgomery that will connect inland shippers with Mobile’s seaport container transfer center.

There’s also work at the Hyundai automobile work. Company officials said the $300 million investment to start EV production is complete and the $205 million project to construct a Mobis battery system assembly plant is underway.

There’s also the $32 million project to build the PremierTech facility, announced in July 2022. Premier Tech specializes in designing and manufacturing innovative end-of-line packaging and palletizing solutions for manufacturing facilities. The project was completed and the ribbon cut on June 6.

The project to build a $400 million facility for Diageo North America, the London-based alcoholic beverage giant, is also underway but in the permitting and design phase.

A $52 million expansion at FedEx is already complete, having opened on June 2 with 150 employees and plans for future workforce growth.

The Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce says these projects take time to come to realization.

“That really does take, you know, months, if not years, to get all that done, along with the design and the engineering and the site preparation and the infrastructure development there,” explained Ellen McNair with the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. “I mean, it, it definitely takes years sometimes to see the the fruition of the ribbon cutting, to go from the announcement to ribbon cutting is a very long process.”

The chamber says it expects even more economic announcements this year.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.