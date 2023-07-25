Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 14-year-old Phenix City girl

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.

On July 25, around 4:20 a.m. CST, deputies received a report of a runaway juvenile.

14-year-old Maddison Badger was last seen on July 24, around 11 p.m. CST, in the 400 block of Lee Road 212 in Phenix City.

Badger is 5′10″ and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She is believed to be wearing blue pajama shorts, a blue tank top, glasses and a black T-Mobile book bag.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Badger, contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or 334-737-7150.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.