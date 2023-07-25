Loved ones of late Birmingham firefighter remember his life with vigil

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Family and friends honored the life of late Birmingham firefighter Jordan Melton during a candlelight vigil at Railroad Park Monday.

He was shot on July 12 at Fire Station 9 in the Norwood community and later died at the hospital.

Orange was Melton’s favorite color, so around 7:30 a.m. nearly a hundred orange balloons were released into the sky.

Several shared memories and prayers in front of the crowd. People said Melton would help people cross the street or give the shirt off his back for someone in need.

The Birmingham Fire Chief said Melton was one of the most genuine people he’s ever met. Other people shared that he was always smiling and could make anyone laugh.

“To see him just blossom and grow from a graduate of Hoover High School to a firefighter of Birmingham City was just one of the prizes for our family,” said Johnny Simpkins, Melton’s cousin.

Many people lovingly call him “Chato,” and his sister says that his spirit will forever live on.

“If you were to ever meet Chato for the first time, first impression is everything with him and he’s going to leave a mark on your heart forever,” said Tekeyah Griffin, his sister.

Melton’s mother led the lighting of candles during the ceremony and shared a prayer with everyone.

“Lord, I thank you for choosing me to be his mother and his guide here on earth,” said Rochelle Gaston Malone. “To grow him in the way that you would have him to go and I release him back to you.”

This is just one of the several ceremonies to come this week.

Visitation for Melton will be held Tuesday, July 25, at Smith & Gaston Chapel in Birmingham. Public visitation will be from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. and family hour will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

A public viewing will be held Wednesday, July 26 at Faith Chapel Christian Center in Birmingham from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The funeral service will be held at 12:17 p.m., the time of day Melton was born.

Melton will be buried at Elmwood Cemetery.

