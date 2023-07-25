Luverne Police Department invests in new drone

LUVERNE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Luverne Police Department is expanding its resources with a brand new drone.

Captain Mason Adcock with the Luverne Police Department says in the past, drones have been proven effective in investigations.

“ALEA has provided that assistance most always, but that drone has to come out of Dothan most of the time and they are always willing to come, but it is a wait,” said Adcock.

Now there is no wait with the department having its own drone thanks to grant money.

“There is a multitude of different things that can be done with it on the law enforcement side,” said Adcock. “It’s for quick deployment, maybe on a tracking situation when you have a suspect.”

The drone can capture clear images and videos from a safe distance. It can also see through darkness with its thermal camera.

The drone is also used in searching for missing persons, as well as just an extra set of eyes for law enforcement.

“Extra set of eyes up above, looking down, it can help make sure that we mitigate environmental factors, things like that,” Adcock said.

While the department hasn’t used the drone yet, they plan to use their new technology to help neighboring departments better do their investigations.

