Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Luverne Police Department invests in new drone

Captain Mason Adcock with the Luverne Police Department says in the past, drones have been...
Captain Mason Adcock with the Luverne Police Department says in the past, drones have been proven effective in investigations.(WSFA)
By Julia Avant
Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUVERNE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Luverne Police Department is expanding its resources with a brand new drone.

Captain Mason Adcock with the Luverne Police Department says in the past, drones have been proven effective in investigations.

“ALEA has provided that assistance most always, but that drone has to come out of Dothan most of the time and they are always willing to come, but it is a wait,” said Adcock.

Now there is no wait with the department having its own drone thanks to grant money.

“There is a multitude of different things that can be done with it on the law enforcement side,” said Adcock. “It’s for quick deployment, maybe on a tracking situation when you have a suspect.”

The drone can capture clear images and videos from a safe distance. It can also see through darkness with its thermal camera.

The drone is also used in searching for missing persons, as well as just an extra set of eyes for law enforcement.

“Extra set of eyes up above, looking down, it can help make sure that we mitigate environmental factors, things like that,” Adcock said.

While the department hasn’t used the drone yet, they plan to use their new technology to help neighboring departments better do their investigations.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
‘There was no kidnapping’: Attorney for Carlee Russell releases statement on her behalf
Montgomery police say a 16-year-old was fatally shot in the area of West Edgemont Avenue.
16-year-old dies following weekend Montgomery shooting
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday night on...
Montgomery police investigating Sunday night homicide
Javosick Janard Allen has been arrested and charge for trafficking fentanyl
Montgomery man arrested for trafficking fentanyl
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, was initially reported missing July 13.
Alabama woman confesses to fabricating kidnapping

Latest News

A group of education advocates wants to increase the number of Alabamians who earn post-high...
New method aims to help add highly skilled Alabamians to workforce
Washington News correspondent Peter Zampa joins us to discuss how Biden will establish new...
Biden establishes new monument to honor Emmett Till
Alabama Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville
Sen. Tommy Tuberville introduces legislation to address NIL in college sports
A 230-acre parcel of property in Montgomery is the only top-tier “Gold Level” site in nation by...
Montgomery unveils ‘Gold Level’ site to compete for world’s top industrial projects