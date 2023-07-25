Advertise
Montgomery Chamber to announce location of new economic development site

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce is holding a 1 p.m. news conference to discuss the location and importance of a new economic development site in the area.

The news conference will air live here and on WSFA’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

WSFA 12 News will have full coverage of the announcement in our afternoon and evening newscasts.

Chamber gives update on $1.7 billion in Montgomery projects announced in 2022

