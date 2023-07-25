Montgomery police seeking information in 2022 murder

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is asking for help identifying suspects in a January 2022 murder.

On January 1, 2022, at about 10:00 p.m., police responded to the 3800 block of South Court Street about a shooting. Upon arrival, police located an adult male victim who sustained a fatal gunshot wound. The victim, identified as Daniel Jackson, 31, of Montgomery, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Montgomery Police Investigators ask anyone present during the shooting to please come forward and speak with investigators. Anyone with information identifying the suspect will be eligible for a cash reward.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $2,500.00 cash reward for information that leads to the identification of the suspect. When you contact CrimeStoppers, you always remain anonymous.

If you have any information regarding the identity of these suspects or their whereabouts, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (251-7867) or download the P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.