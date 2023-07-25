Montgomery unveils ‘Gold Level’ site to compete for world’s top industrial projects

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - “Montgomery is on fire, and it’s not the heat,” said LaBarron Boone, chairman of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce in opening a news conference Tuesday afternoon to announce the location of a new economic development site in south Montgomery.

Coming off a year of economic announcements with $1.7 billion in investments and thousands of jobs, the Montgomery area continues to roll out the red carpet to new industry, and it has a highly touted new site to lure in big businesses.

READ MORE Chamber gives update on $1.7 billion in Montgomery projects announced in 2022

Chamber members and local leaders were joined by CSX Transportation representatives for the big reveal Tuesday, an industrial development site officials believe will help Montgomery and the River Region continue competing for the world’s top industrial projects.

The CSX Select Site program, one of the most rigorous industrial site certification programs in the nation, is designed to identify the top tier rail-served industrial sites in CSX’s 23-state footprint. It found it in the 230-acre property, known as the Montgomery CNJ industrial site, located along U.S. Highway 31 near the state of Alabama’s Inland Port.

“The Select Site program is one way CSX is helping companies to meet their business objectives and partnering with communities to drive economic growth,” said Christina Bottomley, CSX vice president of Real Estate and Industrial Development. ”Factors ranging from sustainability to shortening supply chains by bringing manufacturing capability back to the U.S. are driving companies’ growing interest in the economic and environmental advantages of rail.”

Other states netted designations of silver and bronze, but only the Montgomery site was deemed a top tier “Gold Level” site by CSX Transportation, meaning it’s ready to compete for the top domestic and international industrial projects.

“The past two years have been historic for economic development in Montgomery,” said Mayor Steven Reed. “We are proud to continue building on that momentum with our partners as we cultivate a climate where businesses not only survive but thrive. This designation makes Montgomery an even more attractive place for the best industrial projects, which will in turn help accelerate our growth and creation of great-paying jobs.”

The parcel of land is owned by the Montgomery Water Works, whose chairman, Ray Roton, called the partnership an honor.

“We are proud to provide this nationally recognized site as a tool to help attract the top industrial projects,” Roton said. “There is a shortage of fully prepared industrial sites, which is why this CSX program is vitally important. Fortunately, here in Montgomery we have been very creative in identifying outstanding sites for large-scale industrial development.”

While CSX says the site is optimal for business, the designation does not necessarily mean that CSX will own the property, rather the Chamber is currently vetting five companies, each worth more than $1 billion, and 133 other projects, for the land.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.