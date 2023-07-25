MPS transportation hotline now open
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools’ transportation hotline is now active.
Parents can find out their children’s bus stops and pickup times by calling 334-223-6900.
The hours of operation from July 24-Aug. 9 are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays. From Aug. 10-24, the hotline will be open from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. each weekday except for Fridays.
