MPS transportation hotline now open

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools’ transportation hotline is now active.

Parents can find out their children’s bus stops and pickup times by calling 334-223-6900.

The hours of operation from July 24-Aug. 9 are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays. From Aug. 10-24, the hotline will be open from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. each weekday except for Fridays.

