One week left in July; no major changes coming our way

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Monday had a dry, hot but not super muggy feeling to it... by July standards, we know lowering the heat is hard, so any drop in humidity we can get it welcomed! That slight decrease of moisture in our atmosphere is also helping to make our morning feel pretty comfortable... lows in the 60s are a nice change of pace, even if it is only a few degree cooler than where we have been. Enjoy it while you can!

The good news is that we will once again see a comfortable (but still seasonably warm) afternoon for your Tuesday.

Seasonable warmth and manageable humidity... not bad for end of July! (WSFA 12 News)

Coverage of rain remain limited in this pattern; at our wettest point, we only see 10-20% of our area getting a quick shower, so most stay completely dry.

Temperatures rise again, back into the mid 90s for Wednesday. Our sky will remain mostly sunny with a few fair weather clouds each day, and rain chances again are limited.

Moisture values will climb a bit more by Thursday and remain in place as we move through the upcoming weekend. That means Thursday afternoon there is the chance for an isolated shower or storm, fairly typical of what we see during the summer months. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 90s with lows in the mid 70s.

Friday will be a carbon copy of Thursday: afternoon highs in the upper 90s under a mix of sun and clouds. An isolated shower or storm will be possible in the afternoon, due to the moisture in the atmosphere.

Even with the rise in the humid factor later in the week, heat index values look to remain below heat advisory criteria... that means it will feel like the lower 100s, but the muggy factor in the air will not be overly excessive. So it will be hot, just not excessively hot!

Hot and mostly sunny... many afternoons are completely dry, but a stray shower or two can't be ruled out! (WSFA 12 News)

The upcoming weekend, as of this typing, looks to be the hottest days over the next seven. Highs will climb well into the upper 90s to near 100° with overnight lows back into the middle to upper 70s. Each afternoon this weekend will again feature the potential for a pop-up shower or storm.

