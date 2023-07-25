Advertise
Pike Road Fire Department open house looking to create community connection, recruit new members

By Bethany Davis
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -The Pike Road Fire Department is opening its doors for an Open House Tuesday evening.

The event has two goals. One is to provide an opportunity for members of the community to meet members of the fire department and get a hands-on experience with the fire department’s equipment. The Pike Road Fire Department is a volunteer fire department, an organization of neighbors helping neighbors, and will use this event to demonstrate its dedication to the community. Those who attend can tour the fire apparatus and get firsthand experience with some of the department equipment.

The other goal of the Open House is to recruit future members to the Pike Road Fire Department. About 65% of firefighters in the United States are volunteers. Volunteer fire departments across the country are struggling to maintain membership. This is a good time for anyone wanting to explore joining the Pike Road Fire Department as a volunteer to ask questions and get more information.

Pike Road Fire Department
Pike Road Fire Department(WSFA 12 News)

The Pike Road Fire Department’s Open House will be held at Station 2 at the entrance to the Bridlebrook Farms neighborhood from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Tuesday. It will have another open house next Tuesday, August 1st, at Station 5 near the entrance to the Waters at the same time.

