Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

In a surprising move, Jimmy Graham returns to Saints on one-year deal

Saints TE Jimmy Graham wins NFC Offensive Player of the Month (Source: Sports.Yahoo.com)
Saints TE Jimmy Graham wins NFC Offensive Player of the Month (Source: Sports.Yahoo.com)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints fans were hit with a “blast from the past” Tuesday (July 25) morning.

In a surprising move, the Saints announced on social media that they signed Jimmy Graham to a one-year deal.

The 36-year-old five-time Pro Bowl tight end returns to New Orleans after one year of being out of football. He last played with the Saints in 2014. Graham most recently played for the Chicago Bears in the 2020-21 season after stops in Seattle and Green Bay.

RELATED COVERAGE Saints sign former Pro Bowl guard and NOLA native Trai Turner to one-year deal

In 2021, Graham pulled in 167 rec. yards on 14 catches with three scored touchdowns for Chicago.

Graham was considered a “project” player when drafted in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft out of Miami. He played for the Hurricanes for one season after four seasons playing power forward for the school’s basketball program. The Saints took a chance on him due to his exceptional athletic ability inside a 6′7 frame, and his skills successfully transferred to the highest stages of professional football.

With future Hall-of-Famer Drew Brees at quarterback, he and Graham formed one of the most dominant duos in the NFL.

Graham’s best season in New Orleans came in 2011 totaling 1,310 rec. yards, 99 catches, and 11 scored touchdowns.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 230-acre parcel of property in Montgomery is the only top-tier “Gold Level” site in nation by...
Montgomery unveils ‘Gold Level’ site to compete for world’s top industrial projects
Mason Sisk
18-year-old faces sentencing hearing for killing 5 people in 2019
Chamber gives update on $1.7 billion in Montgomery projects announced in 2022
Michael Coleman Jr.
Camp Hill PD seeking help locating wanted fugitive
Montgomery police say a 16-year-old was fatally shot in the area of West Edgemont Avenue.
16-year-old dies following weekend Montgomery shooting

Latest News

Minnesota Vikings first-round draft pick Jordan Addison speaks to the media during an NFL...
NFL player says his dog was having an emergency when cited for driving 140 mph
Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan observes a joint practice with the Los...
Joe Burrow’s new helmet is designed to prevent concussions, UC reseachers say
Community members and medical staff attended a CPR training at UC Medical Center hosted by...
Damar Hamlin returns to Cincinnati to host CPR training at UC Medical Center
Panthers quarterback Bryce Young signed a four-year contract Friday. (AP File Photo/Chris...
Panthers first-round pick QB Bryce Young signs 4-year rookie deal