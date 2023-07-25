Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

UAB’s first uterus transplant recipient delivers healthy baby

UAB’S first uterus transplant recipient delivers healthy baby
UAB’S first uterus transplant recipient delivers healthy baby
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A huge milestone is being celebrated after the first woman with a uterus transplant at UAB gave birth to a healthy baby boy.

Mallory was born with congenital absence of the uterus, a condition called Mayer-Rokitansky-Küster-Hauser syndrome. Because of this, Mallory was not able to biologically carry her own child.

Two years ago, she had a uterus transplanted into her body.

Fast forward to this May, Mallory and her husband, Nick, welcomed a baby boy into their family, one that Mallory carried in her transplanted uterus.

She’s the first in the rare uterus transplant program at UAB to have a live birth.

The child Mallory gave birth to is the biological child of her and her husband.

In her first public statement since childbirth, Mallory thanked a long list of doctors who helped her become a mother in a news conference Monday morning. Watch the full news conference below.

UAB news conference on woman who gave birth via uterine transplant

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
‘There was no kidnapping’: Attorney for Carlee Russell releases statement on her behalf
Montgomery police say a 16-year-old was fatally shot in the area of West Edgemont Avenue.
16-year-old dies following weekend Montgomery shooting
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday night on...
Montgomery police investigating Sunday night homicide
Javosick Janard Allen has been arrested and charge for trafficking fentanyl
Montgomery man arrested for trafficking fentanyl
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, was initially reported missing July 13.
Alabama woman confesses to fabricating kidnapping

Latest News

The biggest challenge for “Pride of the Tribe” is the heat. But they have taken precautions to...
Wetumpka High School band takes precautions to keep students safe in heat
A group of education advocates wants to increase the number of Alabamians who earn post-high...
New method aims to help add highly skilled Alabamians to workforce
Luverne Police Department unveils new drone
Wetumpka High School marching band finding ways to practice despite summer heat
Beyond Barriers Conference held in Montgomery