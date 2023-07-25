Wetumpka High School band takes precautions to keep students safe in heat

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - High school marching bands in our area are finding ways to keep the music going in spite of the unrelenting heat. In Wetumpka, the “Pride of the Tribe” is taking extra precautions to keep students safe as they prepare for the upcoming football season.

Jason Warnix has been the Wetumpka High School Band Director for 15 years.

“When they shine, it’s just a great moment,” said Warnix.

Every note, step, and movement of flags made on the practice field is part of the preparation.

“We do have to adapt and adjust and have a positive attitude and push through it,” said Keasia Chillious, a senior at Wetumpka.

This football season, their goal is to put on a halftime show performance to remember.

“I’m really excited. I think there are a lot of things that people are gonna be surprised we’re doing. I think there’s gonna be some features that they’ve never seen before,” said senior Alyssa Tanner.

The focus and dedication of all 63 members is visible with band camp in full swing.

“We are doing about eight hours today. In the mornings and the evenings we try to be outside because that’s the cooler parts of the day,” said Warnix.

The biggest challenge for this band is the heat. But they have taken precautions to keep every student safe.

“We encourage everyone to wear hats always and sunscreen, and do everything they can to keep their head cool, and to keep their skin protected,” Warnix said.

Warnix says they have scheduled periodic breaks. And under a large pavilion, they have set up portable fans and plenty of water and Gatorade for band members to stay hydrated throughout the day.

“I definitely eat a good breakfast every day. That’s very important. I drink lots of water leading up to this week,” said senior Carter Blackwell.

Drum Major Patricia Orsi says when everything comes together, they always see the reward.

“All the hard work that we do, like paying off at competitions and games and stuff. It’s just very satisfying,” said Orsi.

Football season is starting soon in our area. AISA teams will start on August 18 and AHSAA teams will begin on August 25.

