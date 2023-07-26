Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Alabama retailers report boost in sales from tax-free weekend

Stores saw heavy foot traffic for the sales tax holiday weekend.
By Monae Stevens
Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - New numbers released by the Alabama Retail Association indicate a successful tax-free weekend.

Retailers reported a range of 10-30% increase in sales between July 21 and July 23.

Nancy Dennis, Public Relations Director for the Alabama Retail Association, said the tax-free holiday falling closer to the end of the month is what caused a boost in sales.

“People were out shopping because there was more of a sense of urgency,” Dennis said. “School is just around the corner.”

Classes begin as early as Aug. 1 for school systems in Alabama.

Stores in Montgomery like Namedropper at Eastchase saw heavy foot traffic.

“It was packed in here all weekend,” said owner Brian Schroll.

Schroll added store sales were up 20% compared to last year, saying his number one seller was shoes because “kids outgrow their shoes so frequently”.

The Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday kicks off a busy season for retailers.

The next major shopping holiday is Black Friday, which will fall on Nov. 24.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
‘There was no kidnapping’: Attorney for Carlee Russell releases statement on her behalf
Montgomery police say a 16-year-old was fatally shot in the area of West Edgemont Avenue.
16-year-old dies following weekend Montgomery shooting
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday night on...
Montgomery police investigating Sunday night homicide
Javosick Janard Allen has been arrested and charge for trafficking fentanyl
Montgomery man arrested for trafficking fentanyl
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, was initially reported missing July 13.
Alabama woman confesses to fabricating kidnapping

Latest News

Montgomery unveils 'Gold Level' site to compete for top industrial projects
Alabama retailers report success during tax-free weekend
CSX donates $50K in equipment to McKee Middle School
The biggest challenge for “Pride of the Tribe” is the heat. But they have taken precautions to...
Wetumpka High School band takes precautions to keep students safe in heat