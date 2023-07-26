Alabama retailers report boost in sales from tax-free weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - New numbers released by the Alabama Retail Association indicate a successful tax-free weekend.

Retailers reported a range of 10-30% increase in sales between July 21 and July 23.

Nancy Dennis, Public Relations Director for the Alabama Retail Association, said the tax-free holiday falling closer to the end of the month is what caused a boost in sales.

“People were out shopping because there was more of a sense of urgency,” Dennis said. “School is just around the corner.”

Classes begin as early as Aug. 1 for school systems in Alabama.

Stores in Montgomery like Namedropper at Eastchase saw heavy foot traffic.

“It was packed in here all weekend,” said owner Brian Schroll.

Schroll added store sales were up 20% compared to last year, saying his number one seller was shoes because “kids outgrow their shoes so frequently”.

The Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday kicks off a busy season for retailers.

The next major shopping holiday is Black Friday, which will fall on Nov. 24.

