Autauga County Schools offering free meals to students this year

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students in Autauga County public schools will not have to pay for meals this school year.

The county school system says breakfast and lunch will be provided at no charge to all students during the 2023-2024 school year. No applications or additional information are required.

Autauga County Schools is starting this as a pilot program. School officials say if it’s successful, free meals could be available through the 2026-2027 school year.

Student participation is encouraged but not required. Students may still bring their own meals.

“I am thrilled that we have the ability to offer meals free to every student in our district,” said Child Nutrition Program

Director Audra Segers. “Food insecurity, due in part to economic inflation, is a real concern for many families. I’m excited that this program can help eliminate at least one worry for parents and students so they can focus on learning and making the most of this school year.”

The free meals are due to Autauga County Schools’ participation in the U.S.Department of Agriculture’s National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.