Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Autauga County Schools offering free meals to students this year

Autauga County Schools is giving free meals to students in the 2023-2024 school year.
Autauga County Schools is giving free meals to students in the 2023-2024 school year.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students in Autauga County public schools will not have to pay for meals this school year.

The county school system says breakfast and lunch will be provided at no charge to all students during the 2023-2024 school year. No applications or additional information are required.

Autauga County Schools is starting this as a pilot program. School officials say if it’s successful, free meals could be available through the 2026-2027 school year.

Student participation is encouraged but not required. Students may still bring their own meals.

“I am thrilled that we have the ability to offer meals free to every student in our district,” said Child Nutrition Program
Director Audra Segers. “Food insecurity, due in part to economic inflation, is a real concern for many families. I’m excited that this program can help eliminate at least one worry for parents and students so they can focus on learning and making the most of this school year.”

The free meals are due to Autauga County Schools’ participation in the U.S.Department of Agriculture’s National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cruz Woodard, 31, has been charged with second-degree assault and placed in the Montgomery...
2 injured in Vaughn Road shooting Tuesday night
A 230-acre parcel of property in Montgomery is the only top-tier “Gold Level” site in nation by...
Montgomery unveils ‘Gold Level’ site to compete for world’s top industrial projects
3 arrested in Rock the South assault case
3 charged, arrested in Rock the South assault case
Mason Sisk
18-year-old faces sentencing hearing for killing 5 people in 2019
Chamber gives update on $1.7 billion in Montgomery projects announced in 2022

Latest News

Students attending the Millbrook Child Development program were provided the option to attend...
Millbrook Child Development Program closing due to low enrollment
Chair of Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission faces legal challenge to his seat
Shikeem Taj-dejaun Williams (center) faces 19 charges, while Alexandria Danielle Mock (left)...
Suspected national forgery ring busted in Houston County: Sheriff
Remembering Birmingham firefighter Jordan Melton
Funeral procession for Birmingham firefighter Jordan Melton